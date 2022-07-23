FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.88 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.92 and a 200-day moving average of $349.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

