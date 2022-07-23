FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,449,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

