FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

LMT stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.55 and its 200 day moving average is $421.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

