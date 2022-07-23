FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSC opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.61.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

