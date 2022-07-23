FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

