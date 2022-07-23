FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

