Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

