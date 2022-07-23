First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Lowered to $44.50

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Hovde Group to $44.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFIN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $42.60 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 42.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at $36,353,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at $36,353,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

