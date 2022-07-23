First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.47 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,383,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 100,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

