First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

