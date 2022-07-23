First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.26.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
