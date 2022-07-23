First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) is WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,822 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 5.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $23,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. 29,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.