First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPL opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.