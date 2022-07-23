First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,748 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 36.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 6.88% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $297,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 61,319 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,796.4% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 130,834 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 107,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

