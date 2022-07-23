Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $24.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.