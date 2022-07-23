Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

