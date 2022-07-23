Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

