Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
