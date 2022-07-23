FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $312.00 to $286.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.67.

NYSE FLT opened at $218.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

