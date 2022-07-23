FOAM Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $11,983.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,279.76 or 1.00007326 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003783 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
FOAM Profile
FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.
Buying and Selling FOAM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
