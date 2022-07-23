Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average is $269.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

