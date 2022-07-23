Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $214.71.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

