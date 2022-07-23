Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 79,340 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $638.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

