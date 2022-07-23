Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $57,279,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $164.13 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.