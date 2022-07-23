Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

