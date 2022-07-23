Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 467,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 435,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAA opened at $10.51 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

