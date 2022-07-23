Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.80 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.28% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HR opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

