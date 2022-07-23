Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 719,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

