Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

