FortKnoxster (FKX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $146,958.00

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $146,958.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,280.05 or 0.99999305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.