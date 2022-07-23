Founders Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,040 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

