Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 586,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,292. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

