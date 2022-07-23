Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.44.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.