freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.32) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.62) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.28) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.10) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.30) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.26) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

freenet Stock Performance

freenet stock opened at €22.83 ($23.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €23.62 and its 200-day moving average is €24.10. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($33.25).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

