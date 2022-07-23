freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($30.30) to €32.00 ($32.32) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of freenet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($27.27) to €27.50 ($27.78) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($27.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of freenet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

freenet Company Profile

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that freenet will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

