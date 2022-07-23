Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $27.76. 20,926,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,446,634. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

