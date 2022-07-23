Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.00 ($68.69) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($75.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($83.03) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($64.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($61.62) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($62.63) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €44.69 ($45.14) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €43.53 ($43.97) and a 12-month high of €69.96 ($70.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €50.61 and a 200 day moving average of €56.23.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

