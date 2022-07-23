Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.09

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 55587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

