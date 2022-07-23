Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.09

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 55587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Recommended Stories
