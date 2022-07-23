Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €52.50 ($53.03) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($38.38) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($60.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($49.49) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.52) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRE opened at €27.30 ($27.58) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($60.77) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($80.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.71.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

