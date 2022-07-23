Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 750 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($9.32) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.76) to GBX 850 ($10.16) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.64) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $941.67.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

