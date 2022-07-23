Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNLPF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.64) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.32) to GBX 750 ($8.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.76) to GBX 850 ($10.16) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.67.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.