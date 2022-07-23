Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.23 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

