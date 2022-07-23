Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.23 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
