Function X (FX) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Function X has a total market cap of $107.14 million and $847,244.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,375.91 or 1.00146332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00044643 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004431 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

