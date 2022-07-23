GateToken Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $318.07 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00018401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,362,421 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

