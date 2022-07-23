GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GABI opened at GBX 90 ($1.08) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.57. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.63 ($1.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £395.85 million and a PE ratio of 3,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 316.38 and a current ratio of 316.76.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

