Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

