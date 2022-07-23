Geneva Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,849 Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Elevance Health comprises about 3.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.21. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.70.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.