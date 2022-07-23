Geneva Partners LLC Invests $979,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,175 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.36) to GBX 5,600 ($66.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

