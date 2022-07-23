Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.30.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

