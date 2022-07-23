Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Dutch Bros comprises approximately 1.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,896,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Dutch Bros to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Insider Activity

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,999 over the last 90 days.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.