Geneva Partners LLC Sells 8,215 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STERIS Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on STE shares. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NYSE STE opened at $217.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.