Geneva Partners LLC Sells 855 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $109.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

