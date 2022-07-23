Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.